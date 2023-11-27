Food hygiene ratings handed to three South Kesteven restaurants

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of South Kesteven’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to three restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 3: The Bull & Swan at Bull And Swan, 25 High Street, St Martins, Stamford; rated on October 31

• Rated 2: OK Diner at Ok Diners Ltd, Great North Road, South Witham, Lincolnshire; rated on November 1

• Rated 0: Hong Kong Restaurant at 5-6 All Saints Street, Stamford, Lincolnshire; rated on October 31