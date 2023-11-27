Food hygiene ratings handed to three South Kesteven restaurants
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of South Kesteven’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
• Rated 3: The Bull & Swan at Bull And Swan, 25 High Street, St Martins, Stamford; rated on October 31
• Rated 2: OK Diner at Ok Diners Ltd, Great North Road, South Witham, Lincolnshire; rated on November 1
• Rated 0: Hong Kong Restaurant at 5-6 All Saints Street, Stamford, Lincolnshire; rated on October 31
It means that of South Kesteven's 195 similar establishments with ratings, 159 (82%) have ratings of five and just two have zero ratings.