Food hygiene ratings handed to three South Kesteven restaurants

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of South Kesteven’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 27th Nov 2023, 09:32 GMT
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to three restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 3: The Bull & Swan at Bull And Swan, 25 High Street, St Martins, Stamford; rated on October 31

• Rated 2: OK Diner at Ok Diners Ltd, Great North Road, South Witham, Lincolnshire; rated on November 1

• Rated 0: Hong Kong Restaurant at 5-6 All Saints Street, Stamford, Lincolnshire; rated on October 31

It means that of South Kesteven's 195 similar establishments with ratings, 159 (82%) have ratings of five and just two have zero ratings.