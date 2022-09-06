Food hygiene ratings handed to two South Kesteven establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of South Kesteven’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Taj Mahal Buffet Lounge, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 14 The George Shopping Centre, High Street, Grantham, Lincolnshire was handed a five-out-of-five rating after assessment on August 23.
And Curry Hut, a takeaway at 60 High Street, Market Deeping, Lincolnshire was given a score of three on July 21.