Food hygiene ratings handed to two South Kesteven establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of South Kesteven’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of South Kesteven’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Mega Lupulo, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 23 Westgate, Grantham was handed a three-out-of-five rating after assessment on October 5.
And Hot and Spice, a takeaway at 64 North Street, Bourne, Lincolnshire was given a score of one on October 5.