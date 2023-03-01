Food hygiene ratings handed to two South Kesteven establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of South Kesteven’s pubs, bars or nightclubs, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Torsion Bar, at Pfi International Kart Circuit, Stragglethorpe Lane, Brandon was handed a five-out-of-five rating after assessment on February 17.

And The Gregory Arms, at The Drift, Harlaxton, Lincolnshire was given a score of four on January 24.