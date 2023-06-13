Food hygiene ratings handed to two South Kesteven establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of South Kesteven’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 13th Jun 2023, 09:08 BST
Costa Coffee, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 10 North Street, Bourne, Lincolnshire was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on May 19.
And The Pizza Place, a takeaway at 19-19a Market Place, Grantham, Lincolnshire was given a score of two on May 19.