Food hygiene ratings handed to two South Kesteven establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of South Kesteven’s pubs, bars or nightclubs, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Fox & Hounds, at The Fox & Hounds, Grantham Road, Old Somerby, Lincolnshire was handed a three-out-of-five rating after assessment on August 23.
And The Royal Queen, at Belton Lane, Grantham, Lincolnshire was also given a score of three on August 22.
It means that of South Kesteven's 130 pubs, bars and nightclubs with ratings, 103 (79%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.