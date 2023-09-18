Food hygiene ratings handed to two South Kesteven establishments

Register
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of South Kesteven’s pubs, bars or nightclubs, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
By Marieta Marinova, Data Reporter
Published 18th Sep 2023, 09:47 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of South Kesteven’s pubs, bars or nightclubs, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Fox & Hounds, at The Fox & Hounds, Grantham Road, Old Somerby, Lincolnshire was handed a three-out-of-five rating after assessment on August 23.

And The Royal Queen, at Belton Lane, Grantham, Lincolnshire was also given a score of three on August 22.

It means that of South Kesteven's 130 pubs, bars and nightclubs with ratings, 103 (79%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.