Food hygiene ratings handed to two South Kesteven establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of South Kesteven’s pubs, bars or nightclubs, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of South Kesteven’s pubs, bars or nightclubs, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Fox & Hounds, at The Fox & Hounds, Grantham Road, Old Somerby, Lincolnshire was handed a three-out-of-five rating after assessment on August 23.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LincolnshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And The Royal Queen, at Belton Lane, Grantham, Lincolnshire was also given a score of three on August 22.