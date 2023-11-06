Food hygiene ratings handed to two South Kesteven establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of South Kesteven’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Costa Coffee, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 1 Isaac Newton Shopping Centre, Grantham, Lincolnshire was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on October 12.
And Billingborough Fish Bar, a takeaway at 22 High Street, Billingborough, Lincolnshire was also given a score of four on October 10.