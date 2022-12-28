Food hygiene ratings handed to two South Kesteven restaurants

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of South Kesteven’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of South Kesteven’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Ginger Fox Cafe, at 11 Abbey Road, Bourne, Lincolnshire was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on December 2.

Advertisement

And Gooch's, at Gooches Cafe And Restaurant, Castle Street, Stamford, Lincolnshire was also given a score of four on December 1.