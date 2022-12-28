Food hygiene ratings handed to two South Kesteven restaurants

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of South Kesteven’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Ginger Fox Cafe, at 11 Abbey Road, Bourne, Lincolnshire was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on December 2.
And Gooch's, at Gooches Cafe And Restaurant, Castle Street, Stamford, Lincolnshire was also given a score of four on December 1.
It means that of South Kesteven's 189 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 155 (82%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.