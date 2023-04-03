Food hygiene ratings handed to two South Kesteven restaurants

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of South Kesteven’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Gurkha 91, at 37 North Street, Bourne, Lincolnshire was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on March 8.
And Raj Of India, at 2 All Saints Street, Stamford, Lincolnshire was given a score of three on March 7.
It means that of South Kesteven's 195 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 163 (84%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.