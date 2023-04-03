Food hygiene ratings handed to two South Kesteven restaurants

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of South Kesteven’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

Gurkha 91, at 37 North Street, Bourne, Lincolnshire was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on March 8.

And Raj Of India, at 2 All Saints Street, Stamford, Lincolnshire was given a score of three on March 7.