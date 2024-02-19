Register
Food hygiene ratings handed to two South Kesteven restaurants

By Marieta Marinova, Data Reporter
Published 19th Feb 2024, 10:07 GMT
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of South Kesteven’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Sassi's, at 7 South Street, Bourne, Lincolnshire was handed a two-out-of-five rating after assessment on January 24.

And Stage 2, at Corn Exchange Theatre, Broad Street, Stamford, Lincolnshire was also given a score of two on January 23.

It means that of South Kesteven's 195 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 155 (79%) have ratings of five and just one has a zero rating.