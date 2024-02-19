Food hygiene ratings handed to two South Kesteven restaurants
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of South Kesteven’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Sassi's, at 7 South Street, Bourne, Lincolnshire was handed a two-out-of-five rating after assessment on January 24.
And Stage 2, at Corn Exchange Theatre, Broad Street, Stamford, Lincolnshire was also given a score of two on January 23.
It means that of South Kesteven's 195 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 155 (79%) have ratings of five and just one has a zero rating.