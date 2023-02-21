Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Food hygiene ratings handed to two South Kesteven takeaways

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of South Kesteven’s takeaways, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
3 hours ago
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of South Kesteven’s takeaways, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Golden Bridge, at 35a Abbey Road, Bourne, Lincolnshire was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on January 27.

And Crown Wok In, at Unit 9 Crown Walk, West Street, Bourne, Lincolnshire was given a score of one on January 27.

It means that of South Kesteven's 100 takeaways with ratings, 67 have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.