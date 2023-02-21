Food hygiene ratings handed to two South Kesteven takeaways

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of South Kesteven’s takeaways, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

Golden Bridge, at 35a Abbey Road, Bourne, Lincolnshire was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on January 27.

And Crown Wok In, at Unit 9 Crown Walk, West Street, Bourne, Lincolnshire was given a score of one on January 27.