Food hygiene ratings handed to two South Kesteven takeaways

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of South Kesteven’s takeaways, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Golden Bridge, at 35a Abbey Road, Bourne, Lincolnshire was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on January 27.
And Crown Wok In, at Unit 9 Crown Walk, West Street, Bourne, Lincolnshire was given a score of one on January 27.
It means that of South Kesteven's 100 takeaways with ratings, 67 have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.