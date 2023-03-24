Food hygiene ratings handed to two South Kesteven takeaways

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of South Kesteven’s takeaways, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Stamford Kebab House Ltd, at 1 Red Lion Street, Stamford, Lincolnshire was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on February 27.
And Stamford Delight, at 2 Red Lion Street, Stamford, Lincolnshire was given a score of three on February 27.
It means that of South Kesteven's 99 takeaways with ratings, 65 have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.