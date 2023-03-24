Register
Food hygiene ratings handed to two South Kesteven takeaways

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of South Kesteven’s takeaways, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 24th Mar 2023, 10:29 GMT
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
Stamford Kebab House Ltd, at 1 Red Lion Street, Stamford, Lincolnshire was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on February 27.

And Stamford Delight, at 2 Red Lion Street, Stamford, Lincolnshire was given a score of three on February 27.

It means that of South Kesteven's 99 takeaways with ratings, 65 have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.