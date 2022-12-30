Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to 11 South Kesteven establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 11 of South Kesteven’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to five restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: Travellers Rest Cafe at Bus Station Snack Bar, St Peters Hill, Stamford, Lincolnshire; rated on December 14

• Rated 5: The William Cecil Hotel at 36-38 High Street, St Martins, Stamford; rated on December 13

• Rated 5: The George Hotel at George Hotel, High Street, St Martins, Stamford; rated on December 12

• Rated 5: Piccola Venezia at 18 Wharf Road, Grantham, Lincolnshire; rated on December 8

• Rated 5: Knightingales at 3 Guildhall Street, Grantham, Lincolnshire; rated on December 6

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And two ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

• Rated 5: Tobie Norris at 12 St Pauls Street, Stamford, Lincolnshire; rated on December 20

• Rated 5: Five Bells at Haconby Lane, Morton, Lincolnshire; rated on December 18

Takeaways

Plus four ratings for takeaways:

• Rated 5: Lunch Buns at 2 Wellington Lane, Stamford, Lincolnshire; rated on December 19

• Rated 5: Pizza Hot at 30 Market Place, Grantham, Lincolnshire; rated on December 8

• Rated 5: Papa John's Pizza at 27 London Road, Grantham, Lincolnshire; rated on December 7