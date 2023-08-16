Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to 11 South Kesteven establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 11 of South Kesteven’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to 10 restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: Bythams Community Shop at 46 Station Road, Castle Bytham, Lincolnshire; rated on August 14
• Rated 5: Sport Cafe at Langtoft Playing Fields, Manor Close, Langtoft; rated on August 9
• Rated 5: Syston Park Farm Shop & Cafe at Syston Park, Syston, Lincolnshire; rated on August 9
• Rated 5: The Angel And Royal Hotel at 3-5 High Street, Grantham, Lincolnshire; rated on August 9
• Rated 5: Jump Revolution at Bridal House Springfield Park, Springfield Road, Grantham, Lincolnshire; rated on August 8
• Rated 5: Pregnancy & Parenting Hub at 4a Stamford Road, Market Deeping; rated on August 4
• Rated 5: Torsion Cafe & Panarama Room at P F International Karting Ltd, Stragglethorpe Lane, Brandon, Lincolnshire; rated on August 3
• Rated 5: Frothy's Coffee Shop at 12 Ironmonger Street, Stamford, Lincolnshire; rated on August 2
• Rated 5: Belton House at Belton Park, Belton, Grantham; rated on August 1
• Rated 5: Hope Community Cafe at 105 Hornsby Road, Grantham, Lincolnshire; rated on July 31
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:
• Rated 5: Tollemache Inn at The Tollemache Inn, 17 St Peters Hill, Grantham, Lincolnshire; rated on August 7