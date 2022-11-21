Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to 13 South Kesteven establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 13 of South Kesteven’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to six restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: Downtown Superstore Coffee Shop at Downtown Superstore, Old Great North Road, Great Gonerby, Lincolnshire; rated on November 17

• Rated 5: Domino's Pizza at 23 Market Place, Market Deeping, Lincolnshire; rated on November 10

• Rated 5: Costa Coffee at Costa Coffee Grantham Railway Station, Station Road West, Grantham, Lincolnshire; rated on November 3

• Rated 5: The March Hare @ The Pantry at 6b Market Place, Corby Glen, Lincolnshire; rated on November 3

• Rated 5: Prezzo at 34 St Peters Hill, Grantham, Lincolnshire; rated on November 2

• Rated 5: Lilli's Tea Room at 3 Market Gate, High Street, Market Deeping, Lincolnshire; rated on November 1

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And five ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

• Rated 5: The Bertie Arms at Bertie Arms, Bertie Lane, Uffington, Lincolnshire; rated on November 17

• Rated 5: The Woodhouse Arms at 2 Bourne Road, Corby Glen, Lincolnshire; rated on November 10

• Rated 5: Burghley Arms at North Street, Bourne, Lincolnshire; rated on November 9

• Rated 5: The Farrier at Harlaxton Road, Grantham, Lincolnshire; rated on November 9

• Rated 5: The White Swan at High Road, Barrowby, Lincolnshire; rated on November 9

Takeaways

Plus two ratings for takeaways:

• Rated 5: Fillers at 9 High Street, Market Deeping, Lincolnshire; rated on November 10