Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to 13 South Kesteven establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 13 of South Kesteven’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to six restaurants, cafes or canteens:
Advertisement
Advertisement
• Rated 5: Belton Garden Centre at Grantham Road, Belton, Lincolnshire; rated on October 11
• Rated 5: Kings Walk Cafe at Unit 3 Kings Walk, Guildhall Street, Grantham, Lincolnshire; rated on October 11
• Rated 5: Downtown Garden Centre at Downtown Superstore, Old Great North Road, Great Gonerby, Lincolnshire; rated on October 2
• Rated 5: Cafe Black at 21 High Street, Stamford, Lincolnshire; rated on September 27
Advertisement
Advertisement
• Rated 5: Fika at 32 High Street, Stamford, Lincolnshire; rated on September 27
• Rated 5: Don't Lose Hope at 4 North Street, Bourne; rated on September 25
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And four ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:
• Rated 5: Black Horse at Main Street, Baston, Lincolnshire; rated on October 11
Advertisement
Advertisement
• Rated 5: Kings Arms at 11 Westgate, Grantham, Lincolnshire; rated on October 6
• Rated 5: Cross Swords Inn at Cross Swords, The Square, Skillington, Lincolnshire; rated on September 29
• Rated 5: The Plough Inn at 4 Spring Lane, Horbling, Lincolnshire; rated on September 22
Takeaways
Plus three ratings for takeaways:
• Rated 5: Simply Delicious at 8 West End, Langtoft, Lincolnshire; rated on October 11
• Rated 5: Tin Sing at 38 Cambridge Street, Grantham, Lincolnshire; rated on October 10
• Rated 5: Wings Chinese Takeway at 107 Hornsby Road, Grantham, Lincolnshire; rated on September 26