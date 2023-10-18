Register
BREAKING
Drone pilots warned not to disrupt emergency helicopters
Five-year-old boy bitten by three German Shepherd dogs
Israel denies responsibility for deadly Gaza hospital blast
UK inflation remains stagnant at 6.7% despite hopes for another dip
‘Nasty’ Tamworth by-election candidate posted ‘disgusting’ diagram
'Oily Money Out': Greta Thunberg joins protesters in central London

Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to 13 South Kesteven establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 13 of South Kesteven’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
By Marieta Marinova, Data Reporter
Published 18th Oct 2023, 10:31 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 13 of South Kesteven’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to six restaurants, cafes or canteens:

Most Popular

• Rated 5: Belton Garden Centre at Grantham Road, Belton, Lincolnshire; rated on October 11

• Rated 5: Kings Walk Cafe at Unit 3 Kings Walk, Guildhall Street, Grantham, Lincolnshire; rated on October 11

• Rated 5: Downtown Garden Centre at Downtown Superstore, Old Great North Road, Great Gonerby, Lincolnshire; rated on October 2

• Rated 5: Cafe Black at 21 High Street, Stamford, Lincolnshire; rated on September 27

• Rated 5: Fika at 32 High Street, Stamford, Lincolnshire; rated on September 27

• Rated 5: Don't Lose Hope at 4 North Street, Bourne; rated on September 25

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And four ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

• Rated 5: Black Horse at Main Street, Baston, Lincolnshire; rated on October 11

• Rated 5: Kings Arms at 11 Westgate, Grantham, Lincolnshire; rated on October 6

• Rated 5: Cross Swords Inn at Cross Swords, The Square, Skillington, Lincolnshire; rated on September 29

• Rated 5: The Plough Inn at 4 Spring Lane, Horbling, Lincolnshire; rated on September 22

Takeaways

Plus three ratings for takeaways:

• Rated 5: Simply Delicious at 8 West End, Langtoft, Lincolnshire; rated on October 11

• Rated 5: Tin Sing at 38 Cambridge Street, Grantham, Lincolnshire; rated on October 10

• Rated 5: Wings Chinese Takeway at 107 Hornsby Road, Grantham, Lincolnshire; rated on September 26