Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to four South Kesteven establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to four of South Kesteven’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.

By Joseph Hook, data reporter
Friday, 1st April 2022, 12:09 pm
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following rating has been given to one restaurant, cafe or canteen:

• Rated 5: Cafe 35 at 35c North Street, Bourne, Lincolnshire; rated on March 18

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And two ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

• Rated 5: The Millstone Inn at 1 All Saints Street, Stamford, Lincolnshire; rated on March 25

• Rated 5: The Hare And Hounds at Hare & Hounds, The Green, Fulbeck, Lincolnshire; rated on March 18

Takeaways

Plus one rating for a takeaway:

• Rated 5: Eastern Toppings at 12a Green Lane, Stamford, Lincolnshire; rated on March 24