Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to four South Kesteven establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to four of South Kesteven’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following rating has been given to one restaurant, cafe or canteen:

• Rated 5: Cafe 35 at 35c North Street, Bourne, Lincolnshire; rated on March 18

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And two ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

• Rated 5: The Millstone Inn at 1 All Saints Street, Stamford, Lincolnshire; rated on March 25

• Rated 5: The Hare And Hounds at Hare & Hounds, The Green, Fulbeck, Lincolnshire; rated on March 18

Takeaways

Plus one rating for a takeaway: