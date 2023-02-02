Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to four South Kesteven establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to four of South Kesteven’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to two restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: Beijing Palace at 61 Manor Way, Deeping St James, Lincolnshire; rated on January 25
• Rated 5: Starbucks at J Sainsbury Plc, Exeter Street, Bourne, Lincolnshire; rated on August 16
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:
• Rated 5: Sir Isaac Newton at 7 High Street, Grantham, Lincolnshire; rated on January 27
Takeaways
Plus one rating for a takeaway:
• Rated 5: George's Sandwich Bar at Gate House, St Mary'S Street, Stamford; rated on January 27