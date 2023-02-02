Register
Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to four South Kesteven establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to four of South Kesteven’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.

By Joseph Hook, data reporter
2 hours ago
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to two restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: Beijing Palace at 61 Manor Way, Deeping St James, Lincolnshire; rated on January 25

• Rated 5: Starbucks at J Sainsbury Plc, Exeter Street, Bourne, Lincolnshire; rated on August 16

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:

• Rated 5: Sir Isaac Newton at 7 High Street, Grantham, Lincolnshire; rated on January 27

Takeaways

Plus one rating for a takeaway:

• Rated 5: George's Sandwich Bar at Gate House, St Mary'S Street, Stamford; rated on January 27