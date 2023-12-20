Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to nine South Kesteven establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to nine of South Kesteven’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to three restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: Scandimania Coffee House at 29 High Street, Stamford, Lincolnshire; rated on December 7

• Rated 5: Tinel Seafood & Grill Restaurant at 13 Wharf Road, Grantham, Lincolnshire; rated on December 5

• Rated 5: Easton Walled Gardens at The Square, Easton, Lincolnshire; rated on November 23

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And five ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

• Rated 5: Masons Arms at 15 South Street, Bourne, Lincolnshire; rated on December 13

• Rated 5: Paten & Co at 7 All Saints Place, Stamford, Lincolnshire; rated on December 12

• Rated 5: Gravity at 8 Market Place, Grantham, Lincolnshire; rated on December 4

• Rated 5: Hunter's Bar at Hunters, Union Street, Grantham, Lincolnshire; rated on December 1

• Rated 5: Whittakers Bar and Restaurant at 96 Main Road, Long Bennington, Lincolnshire; rated on December 1

Takeaways

Plus one rating for a takeaway: