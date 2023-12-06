Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to seven South Kesteven establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to seven of South Kesteven’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to three restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: Wyndham Park Cafe at Wyndam Park, Hill Avenue, Grantham, Lincolnshire; rated on November 21
• Rated 5: Hatties Tearoom at The Market Cross Centre, 6a Market Place, Corby Glen, Lincolnshire; rated on November 17
• Rated 5: No 1 Kitchen at 1 Castle Street, Stamford, Lincolnshire; rated on November 16
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And three ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:
• Rated 5: Blackstones Sports & Social Club Ltd at Mirrlees Blackstone Ltd, Lincoln Road, Stamford, Lincolnshire; rated on November 24
• Rated 5: The Five Horseshoes at Five Horse Shoes Inn, Horse Shoe Lane, Barholm, Lincolnshire; rated on November 23
• Rated 5: The Griffin Inn at Hawthorpe Road, Irnham, Lincolnshire; rated on November 17
Takeaways
Plus one rating for a takeaway:
• Rated 5: Birdys Fish Shop at Birdy'S Fish Shop, Lincoln Road, Stamford, Lincolnshire; rated on November 24