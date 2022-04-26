Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to six South Kesteven establishments

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to six of South Kesteven’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to two restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: China Palace at 11b South Street, Bourne, Lincolnshire; rated on April 5

• Rated 5: Hygge Coffee House at Unit 10 Crown Walk, West Street, Bourne, Lincolnshire; rated on April 2

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And two ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

• Rated 5: The Hare & Hounds at The Hare And Hounds, 2 West Road, Haconby, Lincolnshire; rated on April 23

• Rated 5: The Royal Oak at 74 Main Road, Long Bennington, Lincolnshire; rated on April 13

Takeaways

Plus two ratings for takeaways:

• Rated 5: Blue Pearl at 122 Dysart Road, Grantham, Lincolnshire; rated on April 21