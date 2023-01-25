Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to six South Kesteven establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to six of South Kesteven’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.

By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
9 hours ago
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to six of South Kesteven’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to three restaurants, cafes or canteens:

Most Popular

• Rated 5: Katana Japanese Cuisine at 1 The George Shopping Centre, High Street, Grantham, Lincolnshire; rated on January 19

• Rated 5: Taco Bell Grantham at London Road, Grantham, Lincolnshire; rated on January 16

• Rated 5: Urban Hotel Grantham at Swingbridge Road, Grantham, Lincolnshire; rated on January 11

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And two ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

• Rated 5: The Beehive Inn at 10-11 Castlegate, Grantham, Lincolnshire; rated on January 20

• Rated 5: The Reindeer Inn at 35 London Road, Grantham, Lincolnshire; rated on January 11

Takeaways

Plus one rating for a takeaway:

• Rated 5: Zorba 2 at 13 Abbey Road, Bourne, Lincolnshire; rated on January 18