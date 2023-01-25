Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to six South Kesteven establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to six of South Kesteven’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to three restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: Katana Japanese Cuisine at 1 The George Shopping Centre, High Street, Grantham, Lincolnshire; rated on January 19

• Rated 5: Taco Bell Grantham at London Road, Grantham, Lincolnshire; rated on January 16

• Rated 5: Urban Hotel Grantham at Swingbridge Road, Grantham, Lincolnshire; rated on January 11

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And two ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

• Rated 5: The Beehive Inn at 10-11 Castlegate, Grantham, Lincolnshire; rated on January 20

• Rated 5: The Reindeer Inn at 35 London Road, Grantham, Lincolnshire; rated on January 11

Takeaways

Plus one rating for a takeaway:

