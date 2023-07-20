Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to two South Kesteven establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of South Kesteven’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them both.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 20th Jul 2023, 16:09 BST
Grantham Bowling Club, a pub, bar or nightclub at Bowling Green Lane, Grantham, Lincolnshire was handed a five-out-of-five rating after assessment on July 7.
And McDonald's Grantham, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at Mcdonalds Restaurants Ltd, Bridge End Road, Grantham, Lincolnshire was also given a score of five on July 17.