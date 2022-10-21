Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to two South Kesteven restaurants

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of South Kesteven’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them both.

KFC Grantham DT, at Harlaxton Road, Grantham was handed a five-out-of-five rating after assessment on October 13.

And Sushi and Salad, at 72 High Street, Stamford, Lincolnshire was also given a score of five on September 21.