Good news as food hygiene ratings given to three South Kesteven establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of South Kesteven’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following rating has been given to one restaurant, cafe or canteen:

• Rated 5: Bowthorpe Park Farm at Stamford Road, Witham On The Hill, Lincolnshire; rated on June 30

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:

• Rated 5: Grantham Conservative Club at Conservative Club, 50 Castlegate, Grantham, Lincolnshire; rated on June 28

Takeaways

Plus one rating for a takeaway: