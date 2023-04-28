Register
NationalWorldTV
Good news as food hygiene ratings handed to 10 South Kesteven establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 10 of South Kesteven’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.

By Will Grimond, Data Reporter
Published 28th Apr 2023, 10:08 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 10 of South Kesteven’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to four restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: The Mad Turk at 8-9 St Pauls Street, Stamford, Lincolnshire; rated on April 19

• Rated 5: McDonalds at Unit 4 Stamford Retail Park, Ryhall Road, Stamford, Lincolnshire; rated on April 13

• Rated 5: Bela's House at 30a Westgate, Grantham, Lincolnshire; rated on April 12

• Rated 5: The Drawing Room at 11-12 St Marys Street, Stamford, Lincolnshire; rated on April 12

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And four ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

• Rated 5: The Chequers at Main Street, Woolsthorpe By Belvoir, Lincolnshire; rated on April 19

• Rated 5: Smiths of Bourne at 25 North Street, Bourne, Lincolnshire; rated on April 17

• Rated 5: Five Bells at Five Bells Inn, 95 Main Street, Claypole, Lincolnshire; rated on April 13

• Rated 5: The Jubilee Garage at The Jubilee, 30 North Street, Bourne, Lincolnshire; rated on April 13

Takeaways

Plus two ratings for takeaways:

• Rated 5: The Snack Shack at 7 Eastgate, Bourne, Lincolnshire; rated on April 18

• Rated 5: Model Fish Bar at 52 Broad Street, Stamford, Lincolnshire; rated on April 12