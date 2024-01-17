Register
BREAKING

Good news as food hygiene ratings handed to six South Kesteven establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to six of South Kesteven’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
By Will Grimond, Data Reporter
Published 17th Jan 2024, 11:35 GMT
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to six of South Kesteven’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to two restaurants, cafes or canteens:

Most Popular

• Rated 5: Burger King at Colsterworth Service Station, Colsterworth, Grantham; rated on January 10

• Rated 5: Belton Park Golf Club & Belton Park Golf Club Pro shop at Belton Park Golf Club, Belton Lane, Grantham, Lincolnshire; rated on January 9

Takeaways

And four ratings have been handed to takeaways:

• Rated 5: Peking Wok at 26 Wharf Road, Grantham, Lincolnshire; rated on January 11

• Rated 5: The Spice Merchant at 77 Manor Way, Deeping St James, Lincolnshire; rated on January 11

• Rated 5: Greggs - Colsterworth at Colsterworth Service Station, Grantham; rated on January 10

• Rated 5: Turkish Grill and Pizza House at 9 Rycroft Avenue, Deeping St James, Lincolnshire; rated on January 4