Good news as food hygiene ratings handed to six South Kesteven establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to six of South Kesteven’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to two restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: Burger King at Colsterworth Service Station, Colsterworth, Grantham; rated on January 10
• Rated 5: Belton Park Golf Club & Belton Park Golf Club Pro shop at Belton Park Golf Club, Belton Lane, Grantham, Lincolnshire; rated on January 9
Takeaways
And four ratings have been handed to takeaways:
• Rated 5: Peking Wok at 26 Wharf Road, Grantham, Lincolnshire; rated on January 11
• Rated 5: The Spice Merchant at 77 Manor Way, Deeping St James, Lincolnshire; rated on January 11
• Rated 5: Greggs - Colsterworth at Colsterworth Service Station, Grantham; rated on January 10
• Rated 5: Turkish Grill and Pizza House at 9 Rycroft Avenue, Deeping St James, Lincolnshire; rated on January 4