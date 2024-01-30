Good news as food hygiene ratings handed to six South Kesteven establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to six of South Kesteven’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to three restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: Great Taste Cafe at Grantham Tennis Club, Gonerby Road, Grantham, Lincolnshire; rated on January 18
• Rated 5: Domino's Pizza at 6 St Pauls Street, Stamford, Lincolnshire; rated on January 16
• Rated 5: Sushi and Salad at 72 High Street, Stamford, Lincolnshire; rated on January 16
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And two ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:
• Rated 5: Stoke Rochford Catering - Stoke Rochford Golf Club at Great North Road, Grantham, Lincolnshire; rated on January 23
• Rated 5: The Lord Burghley at 17-18 Broad Street, Stamford, Lincolnshire; rated on January 18
Takeaways
Plus one rating for a takeaway:
• Rated 5: Pizza Da Mario at 1 Sheep Market, Stamford, Lincolnshire; rated on January 23