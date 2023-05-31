Good news as food hygiene ratings handed to three South Kesteven establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of South Kesteven’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of South Kesteven’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following rating has been given to one restaurant, cafe or canteen:

Advertisement

Advertisement

• Rated 5: Ollie's (@The Bull Market Deeping) at Bull Hotel, 19 Market Place, Market Deeping, Lincolnshire; rated on May 18

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:

• Rated 5: The Crown & Anchor at Crown And Anchor Public House, Main Street, Welby, Lincolnshire; rated on May 19

Takeaways

Plus one rating for a takeaway: