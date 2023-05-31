Good news as food hygiene ratings handed to three South Kesteven establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of South Kesteven’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following rating has been given to one restaurant, cafe or canteen:
• Rated 5: Ollie's (@The Bull Market Deeping) at Bull Hotel, 19 Market Place, Market Deeping, Lincolnshire; rated on May 18
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:
• Rated 5: The Crown & Anchor at Crown And Anchor Public House, Main Street, Welby, Lincolnshire; rated on May 19
Takeaways
Plus one rating for a takeaway:
• Rated 5: Eastern Promise at 60 High Street, Market Deeping, Lincolnshire; rated on May 17