Good news as food hygiene ratings handed to two South Kesteven restaurants

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of South Kesteven’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them both.
Cafe Mills, at The Precinct 8 Market Gate, Godseys Lane, Market Deeping, Lincolnshire was handed a five-out-of-five rating after assessment on January 12.
Advertisement
And Mr Man & Mr Pangs, at 27-28 Wharf Road, Grantham, Lincolnshire was also given a score of five on January 10.
It means that of South Kesteven's 192 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 159 (83%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.