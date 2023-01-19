Good news as food hygiene ratings handed to two South Kesteven restaurants

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of South Kesteven’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them both.

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

Cafe Mills, at The Precinct 8 Market Gate, Godseys Lane, Market Deeping, Lincolnshire was handed a five-out-of-five rating after assessment on January 12.

And Mr Man & Mr Pangs, at 27-28 Wharf Road, Grantham, Lincolnshire was also given a score of five on January 10.