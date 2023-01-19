Register
Good news as food hygiene ratings handed to two South Kesteven restaurants

By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
1 hour ago
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of South Kesteven’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them both.

Cafe Mills, at The Precinct 8 Market Gate, Godseys Lane, Market Deeping, Lincolnshire was handed a five-out-of-five rating after assessment on January 12.

And Mr Man & Mr Pangs, at 27-28 Wharf Road, Grantham, Lincolnshire was also given a score of five on January 10.

It means that of South Kesteven's 192 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 159 (83%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.