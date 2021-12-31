New Year quitting resolution for one in nine in Lincolnshire?

Generic stock picture of a cigarette stubbed out in an ashtray.

Love them or hate them, it’s time for New Year resolutions again.

Pledging lifestyle improvements and kicking bad habits is a firm favourite for many at the start of the year – and smokers are no exception.

January is a popular time for smokers to consider quitting – as figures show one in nine people in Lincolnshire may be considering.

Public Health England data shows 11.7% of the area's adults were smoking in 2020 – broadly in line with the national average.

The smokers include 10.8% of women in the area and 12.5% of men.

While 56.6% of Lincolnshire residents who never smoked will have no idea how it feels to be faced with the task of quitting as the clocks strike midnight, 31.8% of those reporting to be ex-smokers might be reflecting on their success.

And when it comes to quitting, more women than men reported to have been able to kick the habit – 32.3% of adult female smokers and 31.2% of males.

The Government has launched a new campaign to encourage people to stop smoking in 2022, as new research shows teens whose parents smoked are far more likely to pick up the habit.

Analysis by The Better Health Smoke Free shows 4.9% of young teenagers whose caregivers smoke also smoke regularly, versus 1.2% of those whose caregivers do not.

Professor Nick Hopkinson of Imperial College London said: “Our research findings are clear – adult smoking has a tangible impact on children.

“Children whose caregivers smoke are four times as likely to take up smoking themselves.

“The most effective way to help prevent this would be for adults to quit smoking – clearly not only does this have enormous benefits for them but it will also benefit their children both now and in later life.”

Health minister Maggie Throup said she hoped the research would give parents extra motivation to quit smoking.

She said: “We know that many people make a quit attempt in January, and while there are so many good reasons to stop smoking for yourself, we hope that this new campaign – by highlighting the inter-generational smoking link with parents influencing their children – will be the added motivation many need to ditch the cigarettes for good this year.

“With so much help and support available for parents, carers and anyone looking to quit, you won’t be alone in your new year’s resolution.”