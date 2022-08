NHS pressures: How is the Lincolnshire Partnership Trust performing?

The NHS is under pressure in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic with health services across the country struggling to contain bloating waiting lists and facing growing demand for urgent care.

NHS figures show performance has deteriorated across England during the Covid crisis – patients are now waiting longer in A&E departments, for routine cancer treatment and for ambulances.

But how did these services look before the pandemic?

We've taken a look at how health service performance at the Lincolnshire Partnership Trust compares to three years ago.

Waiting Lists

A record 6.6 million people were waiting for routine, consultant-led hospital treatment in England in May, NHS England figures show.

This included 154 waiting for care at Lincolnshire Partnership NHS Foundation Trust – up from 134 last year and 51 in May 2019, before the pandemic.

NHS guidance says trusts should aim for 92% of patients to be seen within 18 weeks, but this target has not been met nationally since 2016.

In May, just 64% of patients who started treatment had been on the waiting list for less than 18 weeks, while more than 300,000 (5%) people started treatment after waiting for at least a year.

At the Lincolnshire Partnership Trust, 93% of the patients who began treatment in May had been waiting up to 18 weeks – down from every patient before the pandemic.

In February, then Health Secretary Sajid Javid set out the post-Covid elective recovery plan for the NHS.

Mr Javid promised no patient will wait more than two years for treatment by July, but the Department for Health and Social Care admitted recently that this target has not been met.

The Nuffield Health Trust said "long waits and delayed care have been stubbornly established throughout the health and care services".

Sarah Scobie, deputy director of research, said: "Staffing shortages, ongoing waves of Covid-19 demand, and backlogs of postponed operations and appointments are having a ripple effect throughout the system and impacting people’s care."

Ambulance Response Times

Ambulance trusts have also struggled with growing pressures as a result of the pandemic.

Nationally, the average response time for major emergencies has more than doubled in the last three years, sitting at 51 minutes and 38 seconds in June, NHS England figures show.

The figures show response times in the East Midlands have also risen significantly throughout the pandemic.

In June 2019, ambulance teams at the East Midlands Ambulance Service NHS Trust responded to major emergencies in 28 minutes and 13 seconds.

This rose to one hour, 11 minutes and 51 seconds in the same month this year.

What the Government has said

The Department of Health and Social Care spokesperson said it is growing the workforce with 4,300 more doctors and 10,200 more nurses recruited than last year and has commissioned NHS England to develop a long-term workforce plan.

"NHS staff have been working incredibly hard to bust the Covid backlogs and have treated more than 15 million patients in the last year," a spokesperson said.