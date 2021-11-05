North West Anglia Trust cares for 107 Covid-19 patients in hospital

Orderlies push a bed at the Royal Orthopaedic Hospital, Oswestry.

North West Anglia Trust was caring for 107 coronavirus patients in hospital as of Tuesday, figures show.

NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital for Covid-19 by 8am on November 2 was up from 85 on the same day the previous week.

The number of beds at North West Anglia NHS Foundation Trust occupied by people who tested positive for Covid-19 more than doubled in the last four weeks – 28 days ago, there were 49.

Across England there were 7,510 people in hospital with Covid as of November 2, with 859 of them in mechanical ventilation beds.

The number of Covid-19 patients hospitalised nationally has increased by 50% in the last four weeks, while the number on mechanical ventilators has increased by 30%.