Number of coronavirus deaths revised down in South Kesteven

The number of coronavirus deaths was revised down over the last eight days in South Kesteven.

A total of 383 people had died in the area when the UK coronavirus dashboard was updated on September 8 (Thursday) – down from 384 August 31.

They were among 15,147 deaths recorded across the East Midlands.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in South Kesteven.

A total of 165,369 deaths were recorded throughout England by September 8 (Thursday) – up from 164,264 eight days previous.