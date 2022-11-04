Number of single people in South Kesteven has increased in the past decade as marriage rates fall

More than a quarter of people in South Kesteven were single as the number of marriage and civil partnerships dropped across the country in the past decade, new census figures show.

The area follows trends across England and Wales, where the rate of single people has increased since the last census in 2011.

The number of people considered single – never having been in a civil partnership or marriage – in South Kesteven when the census took place last year was 34,814, up from 28454 in 2011.

Of those aged 16 and older in South Kesteven, 29.5% were single – an increase on 26.1% in 2011.

The picture was similar across England and Wales last year, where 37.9% of people 16 and older were single, up from 34.6% in 2011.

And 50.4% of people in South Kesteven were married or in a civil partnership last year​ –​ down from 53.7% 10 years prior.

Data from the census shows 59,038 people were in opposite sex marriages last year, up from 58,460 in 2011.

An additional 246 were in same sex marriages in South Kesteven last year – they were illegal in 2011.

The figures also show 109 people were in same sex civil partnerships last year and 64 were in opposite sex civil partnerships. There were 128 people in civil partnerships 10 years prior, which were only allowed for same sex couples at the time.

There were 12,697 divorced people and 45 people with a dissolved civil partnership in South Kesteven last year, making up 10.8% of people aged 16 and over.

John Wroth-Smith, Census deputy director, said: "When looking a bit deeper, we can see that the proportion of people in a marriage or civil partnership has declined, which follows the long-term trend of declining marriages."

"Conversely, the number of people who were never married or in a civil partnership has increased by almost 3 million," Mr Wroth-Smith added.

