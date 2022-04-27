One more death recorded in South Kesteven

There was one more coronavirus death recorded in the latest 24-hour period in South Kesteven.
The dashboard shows 344 people had died in the area by April 27 (Wednesday) – up from 343 on Tuesday.
They were among 13,826 deaths recorded across the East Midlands.
The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in South Kesteven.
Daily death counts are revised each day, with each case backdated to the actual date of death.
A total of 151,680 deaths were recorded throughout England by April 27 (Wednesday) – up from 151,418 on Tuesday.