One more death recorded in South Kesteven
There was one more coronavirus death recorded over the latest weekly period in South Kesteven.
By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
14 minutes ago
A total of 415 people had died in the area when the UK coronavirus dashboard was updated on January 12 (Thursday) – up from 414 on the week before.
They were among 16,414 deaths recorded across the East Midlands.
The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in South Kesteven.
A total of 178,133 deaths were recorded throughout England by January 12 (Thursday) – up from 177,037 last week.