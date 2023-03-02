One more death recorded in South Kesteven

There was one more coronavirus death recorded over the latest weekly period in South Kesteven.
The latest figures from the UK coronavirus dashboard show a total of 425 people had died in the area by February 16 – up from 424 on the week before.
They were among 16,890 deaths recorded across the East Midlands.
The weekly figures now include anyone whose death certificate – registered up to 14 days before March 2 (Thursday) – mentions Covid-19 as one of the causes.
A total of 183,561 deaths were recorded throughout England by February 16.