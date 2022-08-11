Rise in visits to A&E at United Lincolnshire Hospitals last month

More patients visited A&E at United Lincolnshire Hospitals last month – but attendances were lower than over the same period last year, figures reveal.
NHS England figures show 18,112 patients visited A&E at United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust in July.
That was a rise of 3% on the 17,626 visits recorded during June, but 2% lower than the 18,575 patients seen in July 2021.
The figures show attendances were above the levels seen in the early days of the coronavirus pandemic – in July 2020, there were 15,245 visits to A&E departments run by United Lincolnshire Hospitals.
The majority of attendances last month were via major A&E departments – those with full resuscitation equipment and 24-hour consultant-led care – while 33% were via minor injury units.
Across England, A&E departments received 2.2 million visits last month.
That was a decrease of 1% compared to June, and the same number as were seen during July 2021.
At United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust:
In July:
There were 11 booked appointments, up from three in June
60% of arrivals were seen within four hours, against an NHS target of 95%
2,008 patients waited longer than four hours for treatment following a decision to admit – 11% of patients
Of those, 752 were delayed by more than 12 hours
Separate NHS Digital data reveals that in June:
The median time to treatment was 58 minutes. The median average is used to ensure figures are not skewed by particularly long or short waiting times
Around 5% of patients left before being treated