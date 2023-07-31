Road closures: a dozen for South Kesteven drivers over the next fortnight

Drivers in and around South Kesteven will have 12 National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

Drivers in and around South Kesteven will have 12 National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

And three of them are expected to cause moderate delays – with motorists facing holdups of between 10 and 30 minutes.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that three closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• A1, from 8pm July 27 to 6am August 5, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound, Colsterworth to Harlaxton, slip road closures and lane closures due to maintenance works, diversion via National Highways network and local authority network.

• A1, from 8pm June 28 to 6am August 8, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound, Colsterworth to Little Ponton, Gap closurea and lane closures for drainage works. Diversion via National Highways network and local authority network.

• A52, from 8pm June 26 to 6am September 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A52 Barrowby, 24/7 Lane closure and speed restriction with traffic signals due to works being undertaken on behalf of Cadent Gas.

Advertisement

Advertisement

And a further nine closures will begin over the next two weeks:

• A1, from 8pm August 2 to 5am August 3, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 southbound, Long Bennington to Foston, Lane closure due to maintenance work.

• A1, from 8pm August 4 to 6am August 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound, Little Ponton to Foston, slip road, lay-by and lane closures due to maintenance works, diversion via National Highways and local authority network.

• A1, from 8pm August 4 to 6am August 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound, Little Ponton to Foston, slip road, lay-by and lane closures due to maintenance works, diversion via National Highways and local authority network.

Advertisement

Advertisement

• A1, from 8.30am August 7 to 4.30pm August 11, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound, Great Casterton to Tinwell, diversion route via National Highways network for works on local authority network.

• A1, from 8pm August 7 to 5.30am August 9, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A1 southbound, Long Bennington to Gonerby Moor, diversion route on National Highways network due to works on behalf of Lincolnshire County Council.

• A1, from 8pm August 8 to 6am August 23, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound, Great Ponton to Gonerby, carriageway and lane closures for drainage works.

• A1, from 8.30am August 14 to 4.30pm August 18, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound, Tinwell to Great Casterton, diversion route via National Highways network for works on local authority network.

Advertisement

Advertisement

• A1, from 1pm August 14 to 6am August 24, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound, Foston to Coddington, carriageway, slip road and Lay-By closures, diversion route via National Highways and local authority network.

• A52, from 8pm August 14 to 6am August 24, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A52 eastbound and westbound, Bingham to Barrowby, Lane closures due to maintenance works.