Road closures: a dozen for South Kesteven drivers over the next fortnight

Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

Drivers in and around South Kesteven will have 12 National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

But motorists will be able to take some solace in the fact that all of them are only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that four closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• A1, from 8.30pm January 2 to 5am January 14, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 southbound, Tinwell to Wothorpe, Lane closure for safety repair works.

• A1, from 8pm January 2 to 5am January 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 southbound, Barrowby to Harlaxton, Lane closure due to maintenance works.

• A52, from 8pm January 3 to 5am January 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A52 eastbound and westbound, Muston to Sedgebrook, temporary traffic signals for signage works.

• A1, from 8pm January 3 to 6am May 31, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound, Harlaxton to Barrowby and A52 eastbound and westbound, Barrowby, exit slip road closure with diversion and speed restrictions for developer works on local authority road.

And a further eight closures will begin over the next two weeks:

• A52, from 9.30am January 8 to 2pm January 11, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A52 eastbound and westbound, Bingham to Barrowby, mobile lane closures due to maintenance work.

• A52, from 8pm January 8 to 6am January 19, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 Sedgebrook, traffic signals on behalf of UPP.

• A1, from 1pm January 9 to 5am January 10, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 southbound, Little Ponton, Lay-by and lane closure due to barrier repairs.

• A1, from 8pm January 15 to 6am January 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound, Woolsthorpe to Grantham, slip road closure due to works undertaken by Lincolnshire County Council.

• A1, from 8pm January 15 to 5am January 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 southbound, Easton to Colsterworth, Lane closure due to maintenance works.

• A1, from 8pm January 17 to 6am January 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound, Colsterworth to South Witham, Lane and gap closures due to works on local authority network.

• A1, from 8pm January 18 to 6am January 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound, Woolsthorpe-by-Colsterworth to Little Ponton, Lane and gap closures for works on local authority network, diversion via National Highways network and local authority network.

• A1, from 8pm January 22 to 6am January 24, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound, Colsterworth to Great Ponton, slip road and lane closures for survey works, diversion route via National Highways network and local authority network.