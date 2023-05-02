Road closures: a dozen for South Kesteven drivers this week

Drivers in and around South Kesteven will have 12 National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

And one of them is expected to cause major delays – with motorists facing a holdup of at least 30 minutes. Another two will cause moderate delays of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that five closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• A1, from 9am April 27 to 5pm May 1, severe delays (more than 30 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound, Tinwell to Empingham, diversion route for works on local authority network.

• A1, from 9am April 27 to 5pm May 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound, Claypole to long Bennington, diversion route for works on local authority network.

• A52, from 12.57pm April 25 to 4.30pm May 3, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A52 westbound, Barrowby, Verge works on behalf of Cadent Gas.

• A1, from 8pm March 1 to 6am May 13, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound, Grantham to Long Bennington, Lane closures due to maintenance work.

• A1, from 8pm July 24 2022 to 6am June 5 2023, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A1 southbound, Harlaxton to Wansford, carriageway, lay by and lane closures due to resurfacing works, diversion via national highways and local authority network.

And a further seven closures will begin over the next seven days:

• A1, from 7.30pm May 9 to 6am May 10, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound, Harlaxton to A52, diversion for works on local authority network.

• A52, from 8pm May 9 to 6am May 10, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A52 northbound and southbound, Barrowby, temporary traffic signals for electrical works.

• A1, from 7.30pm May 10 to 6am May 11, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound, Easton to Grantham, diversion route for works on local authority network.

• A1, from 8pm May 10 to 5am May 11, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A1 northbound, Balderton, entry slip road closure for maintenance works, diversion via National Highways network and local authority network.

• A1, from 8pm May 10 to 6am May 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound, Colsterworth to Little Ponton, slip road and lane closures due to maintenance works, diversion via National Highways network and local authority network.

• A1, from 7.30pm May 12 to 6am May 13, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound, Little Ponton to Grantham, diversion route due to works on behalf of Lincolnshire County Council.

• A52, from midday, May 15 to 6pm May 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A52 Barrowby, Lane closure and traffic signals and lane closure due to works on behalf of Cadent Gas.