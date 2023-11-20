Road closures: almost a dozen for South Kesteven drivers over the next fortnight

Drivers in and around South Kesteven will have 11 National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

Drivers in and around South Kesteven will have 11 National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

But the news isn't too bad, with all of them only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that 11 closures are due to start over the next two weeks:

• A1, from 8pm November 20 to 6am November 22, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound, Harlaxton to Barrowby, Lane closures for survey works.

• A1, from 8pm November 21 to 6am November 22, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound, Gonerby Moor to Foston, Lane closure due to maintenance works.

• A1, from 7pm November 22 to 6am November 24, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound, South Witham, slip road and lane closure due to works being undertaken on behalf of BT.

• A1, from 8pm November 22 to 5am November 23, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound, Wothorpe to Tinwell, Lane closure due to maintenance works.

• A52, from 8pm November 24 to 5am November 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A52 Muston, temporary traffic signals due to maintenance works.

• A1, from 8pm November 27 to 6am December 28, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound, Woolsthorpe to Stoke Rochford, Lane closures due to drainage works.

• A1, from 8pm November 27 to 5am November 29, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound, Harlaxton to Gonerby Moor, Lane closure due to maintenance works.

• A1, from 8pm November 29 to 5am November 30, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 southbound, Skillington to Colsterworth, Lane closure due to maintenance works.

• A1, from 8pm November 30 to 5am December 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 southbound, Gonerby Moor to Marston, Lane closure due to maintenance works.

• A1, from 8pm December 2 to 5am December 3, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 southbound, Tickencote, Lane closure for safety repair works.

• A1, from 8pm December 4 to 6am December 14, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound, Wothorpe to Great Casterton, carriageway and lane closures due to maintenance work, diversion via National Highways and local authority network.