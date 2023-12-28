Road closures: almost a dozen for South Kesteven drivers over the next fortnight
Drivers in and around South Kesteven will have 10 National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.
But the news isn't too bad, with all of them only expected to cause slight delays, of under 10 minutes.
Advertisement
Advertisement
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that 10 closures are due to start over the next two weeks:
• A1, from 8pm January 2 to 5am January 3, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 southbound, Barrowby to Harlaxton, Lane closure due to maintenance works.
• A1, from 8.30pm January 2 to 5am January 3, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 southbound, Tinwell to Wothorpe, Lane closure for safety repair works.
• A1, from 8pm January 3 to 6am May 31, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound, Harlaxton to Barrowby and A52 eastbound and westbound, Barrowby, exit slip road closure with diversion and speed restrictions for developer works on local authority road.
Advertisement
Advertisement
• A1, from 8pm January 3 to 5am January 4, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 southbound, Stragglethorpe to Colsterworth, Lane closure due to maintenance works.
• A1, from 8pm January 3 to 5am January 4, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound, Colsterworth to Woolsthorpe, Lane closure due to maintenance works.
• A52, from 8pm January 3 to 5am January 4, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A52 eastbound and westbound, Muston to Sedgebrook, temporary traffic signals for signage works.
• A1, from 8pm January 4 to 5am January 5, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 southbound, Gonerby Moor to Barrowby, slip road closure due to maintenance works, diversion via National Highways network and local authority network.
Advertisement
Advertisement
• A1, from 8pm January 5 to 5am January 6, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 southbound, Tickencote to Tinwell, Lane closure due to maintenance works.
• A52, from 9.30am January 8 to 2pm January 11, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A52 eastbound and westbound, Bingham to Barrowby, mobile lane closures due to maintenance work.
• A52, from 8pm January 8 to 6am January 19, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 Sedgebrook, traffic signals on behalf of UPP.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.