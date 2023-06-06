Register
Road closures: eight for South Kesteven drivers over the next fortnight

Drivers in and around South Kesteven will have eight National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.
By Will Grimond, Data Reporter
Published 6th Jun 2023, 10:22 BST
Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

And two of them are expected to cause moderate delays – with motorists facing waits of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

A1, from 8pm July 24 2022 to 6am June 12 2023, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A1 southbound, Harlaxton to Wansford, carriageway, lay by and lane closures due to resurfacing works, diversion via national highways and local authority network.

A1, from 8pm May 19 to 6am July 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound, Grantham to Great Ponton, slip road and lane closures for maintenance works, diversion route via national highways and local authority network.

And a further six closures will begin over the next two weeks:

A1, from 8pm June 5 to 6am June 7, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound, Foston to Coddington, carriageway, slip road and Lay-By closures, diversion route via National Highways and local authority network.

A1, from 8pm June 7 to 6am June 10, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A1 northbound, Gonerby Moor, slip road closures for maintenance works, diversion route via National Highways network and local authority network.

A1, from 8pm June 9 to 6am June 10, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 southbound, Colsterworth to Honey Pot Lane, Lane closure due to maintenance works.

A1, from 8pm June 13 to 6am June 14, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound, Grantham A52 to Grantham A607, diversion route via National Highways network for local authority works.

A1, from 8pm June 14 to 6am June 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound, Colsterworth to Grantham, diversion route via National Highways network for works on local authority network.

A1, from 9pm June 19 to 6am June 21, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound, Easton to Colsterworth, Lane closures due to maintenance work.

National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.