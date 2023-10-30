Road closures: eight for South Kesteven drivers over the next fortnight

Drivers in and around South Kesteven will have eight National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

Drivers in and around South Kesteven will have eight National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

But motorists will be able to take some solace in the fact that all of them are only expected to cause slight delays, of under 10 minutes.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LincolnshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• A1, from 7pm October 27 to 6am October 30, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound, Colsterworth to Grantham, diversion route via National Highways network due to works on local authority network.

• A1, from 8pm October 23 to 6am November 2, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound, Harlaxton to Gonerby Moor, slip road and lane closures due to maintenance work, diversion via National Highways and local authority network.

And a further six closures will begin over the next two weeks:

Advertisement

Advertisement

• A1, from 8.30pm October 30 to 5am November 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound, Tinwell to Wothorpe, Lane closures for safety repair works.

• A1, from 8pm November 2 to 6am November 9, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 southbound, Long Bennington to Gonerby, Lane closure due to maintenance work, diversion via National Highways and local authority network.

• A52, from 8pm November 2 to 6am November 3, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A52 eastbound and westbound, Sedgebrook, temporary traffic signals for electrical works.

• A1, from 8pm November 3 to 5am November 4, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound, Stoke Rochford to Great Ponton, Lane closure for safety repair works.

Advertisement

Advertisement

• A52, from 8pm November 6 to 6am November 17, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A52 eastbound and westbound, Barrowby, Lane closures due to works on behalf of UPP.

• A1, from 8pm November 8 to 5am November 9, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 southbound, Woolsthorpe to Colsterworth, slip road and lane closure for electrical works, diversion route via National Highways network and local authority network.