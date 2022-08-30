Road closures: eight for South Kesteven drivers this week

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Drivers in and around South Kesteven will have eight National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

And one of them is expected to cause moderate delays – with motorists facing a holdup of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:

• A1, from 8pm July 24 to 6am October 29, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A1 southbound, Harlaxton to Wansford, carriageway, aly by and lane closures due to resurfacing works, diversion via local authority network.

And a further seven closures will begin over the next seven days:

• A1, from 8pm August 30 to 6am September 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound, Foston to Long Bennington, carriageway closure and lane closure due to maintenance work, diversion via national Highways and local authority network.

• A1, from 7am August 31 to 5pm September 2, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound, Grantham to Colsterworth, diversion route due to works on behalf of Anglian Water.

• A1, from 7.30am to 3pm on September 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 southbound, Marston to Foston, Layby closure due to maintenance works.

• A1, from 8pm September 6 to 6am September 7, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound, Barrowby to Harlaxton, diversion route due to works on behalf of Balfour Beatty.

• A1, from 8pm September 6 to 6am September 7, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound, Gonerby Moor to Marston, Lane closure for maintenance works.

• A1, from 8pm September 8 to 6am September 9, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound, North Witham, Lane closure due to maintenance works.

• A1, from 10pm September 10 to 6am September 14, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound, Foston, Lane closure due to works being undertaken on behalf of Network Rail.