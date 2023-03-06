Road closures: eight for South Kesteven drivers this week

Drivers in and around South Kesteven will have eight National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

And one of them is expected to cause delays of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• A1, from 8pm July 24 2022 to 6am March 25 2023, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A1 southbound, Harlaxton to Wansford, carriageway, lay by and lane closures due to resurfacing works, diversion via national highways and local authority network.

• A1, from 8pm March 1 to 6am May 13, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound, Grantham to Long Bennington, Lane closures due to maintenance work.

And a further six closures will begin over the next seven days:

• A1, from 8pm March 6 to 5am March 7, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound, Marston Toll Bar to Long Bennington, Lane closure due to maintenance works.

• A1, from 8pm March 6 to 6am March 29, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound, Colsterworth to Harlaxton, slip road, lay-by and lane closures for maintenance works, diversion via national highways and local authority network.

• A1, from 8pm March 10 to 5am March 11, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 southbound, Dry Doddington to Long Bennington, Lane closure for maintenance works, diversion via National Highways network and local authority network.

• A1, from 8pm March 11 to 6am March 12, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound, Stamford, Lane closures for survey works.

• A1, from 8pm March 13 to 5am March 14, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound, North Witham to Stoke Rochford, Lane closures due to maintenance work.

• A1, from 1pm March 20 to 6am April 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound, Stretton to Easton, slip road, Lay-By and lane closures due to maintenance work, diversion via National Highways and local authority network.