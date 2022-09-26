Road closures: four for South Kesteven drivers this week

Drivers in and around South Kesteven will have four National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

And one of them is expected to cause moderate delays – with motorists facing a wait of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:

• A1, from 8pm July 24 to 6am October 29, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A1 southbound, Harlaxton to Wansford, carriageway, lay by and lane closures due to resurfacing works, diversion via local authority network.

And a further three closures will begin over the next seven days:

• A1, from 8pm September 26 to 6am October 7, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound, Harlaxton to Barrowby, carriageway closure due to maintenance works, diversion via national highways network.

• A52, from 8pm October 3 to 5am October 5, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A52 eastbound, Barrowby, Lane closure due to electrical works.

• A1, from 8pm October 6 to 6am October 7, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound, Stoke Rochford to Great Ponton, Lane closure for maintenance works.