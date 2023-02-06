Road closures: four for South Kesteven drivers this week

Drivers in and around South Kesteven will have four National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

And one of them is expected to cause delays of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:

• A1, from 8pm July 24 2022 to 6am March 11 2023, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A1 southbound, Harlaxton to Wansford, carriageway, lay by and lane closures due to resurfacing works, diversion via national highways and local authority network.

And a further three closures will begin over the next seven days:

• A52, from 8pm February 6 to 5am February 7, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A52 Muston to Sedgebrook, temporary traffic signals due to maintenance work.

• A52, from 8am to 11am on February 12, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A52 Sedgebrook to Barrowby, temporary traffic signals due to horticultural work.

• A1, from 8pm February 17 to 6am February 22, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound, Gonerby Moor to Coddington, Lay-By and slip road closures due to maintenance works, diversion via National Highways and local authority network.

